Eimear P. Bonner Sells 478 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eimear P. Bonner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.16 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.