Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $14,854,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 426,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

