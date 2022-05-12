James C. Ryan Sells 4,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GTN opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

