Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.41% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

