Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 45,484 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Monro were worth $32,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Monro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

