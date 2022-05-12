Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Allegion worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

