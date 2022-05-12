Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 79,465 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 24.85% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $33,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECON. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

