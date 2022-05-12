iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $254.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $249.40 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

