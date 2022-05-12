Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $33,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

ABG stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

