Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of Gildan Activewear worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GIL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

