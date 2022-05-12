Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 224,351 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

