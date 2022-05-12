iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $121.75 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99.

