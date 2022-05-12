Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,152,000 after buying an additional 499,663 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,073 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

