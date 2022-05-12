Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $59,669,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.
