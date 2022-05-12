Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

