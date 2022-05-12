Vicki L. Sato Sells 14,541 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VIR stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

