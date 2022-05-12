Vicki L. Sato Sells 14,541 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VIR stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
