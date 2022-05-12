Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 91,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

