Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $924.58 million, a PE ratio of -779.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.07.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.