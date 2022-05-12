ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

