General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Buys 1,200 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

