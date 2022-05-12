Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Purchases $98,129.50 in Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young acquired 26,450 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $98,129.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,129.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Donald Win Young acquired 42,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $144,900.00.

NYSE NR opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.00. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

