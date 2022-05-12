Insider Buying: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Purchases $99,971.73 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

