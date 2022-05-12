Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Geurt G. Schoonman Buys 3,249 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.