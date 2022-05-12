Kashif Rashid Buys 2,250 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kashif Rashid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00.

NVRO stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

