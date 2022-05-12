Insider Buying: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) General Counsel Acquires $100,125.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kashif Rashid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nevro alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.