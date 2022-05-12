Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP David Hickey Sells 475 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BDX opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

