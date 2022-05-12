Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
