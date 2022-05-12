Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

