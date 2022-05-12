Insider Buying: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $381.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $380.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.