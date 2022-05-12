Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,061 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.02% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 926,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

