Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

