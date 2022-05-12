Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 14,748 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $34,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $158.41 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43.

