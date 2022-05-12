Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Westlake worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $129.97 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

