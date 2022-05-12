Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Nordson worth $34,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nordson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nordson by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nordson by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nordson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $207.92 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

