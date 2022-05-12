Bank of America Corp DE Sells 116,203 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Nokia Oyj worth $34,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

