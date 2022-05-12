Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 20,075 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neogen were worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Neogen by 76.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

