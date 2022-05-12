Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of SouthState worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SouthState by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SouthState by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens upped their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

