Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Everi worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Everi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Everi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

