Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $34,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.