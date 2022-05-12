Raymond James & Associates Has $5.12 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Celsius were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.