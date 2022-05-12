Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

HLIO opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.