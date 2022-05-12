Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

