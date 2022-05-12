Swiss National Bank Sells 5,100 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of iStar worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAR opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

