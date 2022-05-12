190,800 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.