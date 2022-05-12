Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

