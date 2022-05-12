Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 100.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 121,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

