Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,500 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 530,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

