Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

