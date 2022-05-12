TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

