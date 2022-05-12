UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of USER stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 667,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,414 over the last quarter.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

