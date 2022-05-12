WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WESCO reported impressive first-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units – Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). Also, contributions from expanded product and service offerings contributed well. Solid momentum across non-residential construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses drove EES revenues. Well-performing security solutions & network infrastructure businesses drove CSS revenues. Further, robust utility, broadband and integrated supply businesses aided the UBS segment. Yet, supply chain challenges owing to the coronavirus pandemic, remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in WESCO International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

